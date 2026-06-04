India News | Union Minister Sonowal Meets CM Suvendu Adhikari in Kolkata, Discusses 19,209 Crore Maritime Growth Agenda for West Bengal

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 4 (ANI): Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal met Chief Minister of West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, to discuss the possibility of transforming West Bengal as Eastern India's Maritime hub with a proposed maritime investment pipeline of ₹19,209 crore by 2031.

The projects are expected to generate more than 62,500 employment opportunities, both direct and indirect, while positioning the state as a major maritime and logistics hub for eastern India.

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The investment roadmap was reviewed during Sonowal's meeting with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, where both leaders discussed the future development of ports, inland waterways, shipbuilding, logistics and port-led industrialisation in the state.

The proposed investments, planned under the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, include the development of the Balagarh Multimodal Logistics Hub, expansion and mechanisation of Kolkata and Haldia docks, strengthening of inland waterways, development of world-class shipbuilding and ship repair facilities, cruise tourism infrastructure, riverfront redevelopment and port-led industrial clusters.

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Union Minister Sarbanand Sonowal said the investment programme is designed to attract private capital, create large-scale employment and establish West Bengal as a preferred destination for maritime and logistics investments.

"West Bengal is central to India's maritime future. Under the dynamic leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji, an investment pipeline of nearly 19,209 crore, we aim to transform Bengal maritime hubs Kolkata and Haldia into the premier maritime gateway of eastern India while generating more than 62,500 employment opportunities. The double engine sarkar model will deliver these projects to unlock unprecedented opportunities for trade, industry and tourism," Sonowal said.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari welcomed continued collaboration between the Centre and the state on maritime infrastructure, waterways development, dredging, riverfront projects and connectivity initiatives, while seeking support for priority projects aimed at boosting economic activity and trade in the state. The meeting underscored the Centre's vision of leveraging West Bengal's strategic geography, extensive river network and industrial base to transform the state into a leading maritime investment destination & growth engine for India.

"We had a productive discussion on several priority maritime and connectivity projects, including Sagarmala 2.0, the proposed tunnel across the Hooghly River, development of jetty infrastructure, dredging of National Waterway-1, protection of the Hooghly embankment, and issues related to land and irrigation infrastructure. These initiatives are important for strengthening West Bengal's maritime ecosystem and supporting economic growth. We look forward to continued cooperation with the Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for the development of the state with active support from Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal ji," CM Suvendu Adhikari said.

Highlighting the state's growing maritime potential, Sonowal noted that cargo throughput at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port has increased from 46.29 million metric tonnes in 2014 to 70.87 million metric tonnes in 2025-26, while inland waterways cargo movement has grown nearly five-fold over the past decade. (ANI)

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