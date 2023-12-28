Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Satya Pal Singh Baghel visited Sri Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala on Thursday morning, and appealed to all state governments to conduct more screenings to control the JN.1 sub-variant of Covid-19.

He reached Tirumala with his family members and offered prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara.

Also Read | COVID-19 Variant JN.1: Karnataka High Court Quashes Plea Seeking Prohibition on New Year Celebrations in Bengaluru, Says ‘Restrictions Would Drive People Outside City’.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials presented Thirtha and Prasada to the Union minister and his family members.

"Today from Vaikunta Dwara, I had the privilege to visit god Balaji along with my family members. We prayed for peace in the country and prosperity in the lives of every citizen. We hope the country develops under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and we become the Vishwa Guru," Union Minister Baghel said.

Also Read | Apple ‘State-Sponsored Attacks’: Indian Government Summons Apple’s Security Expert for Meeting, Demand Explanation for Warning.

He further stated that there was no need to panic due to the JN.1 sub-variant of the Omicron strain.

"This virus is very mild. The central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya, has conducted a meeting with health ministers of all the states through video conferencing, providing necessary directions. I appeal to the state governments to conduct more screenings," he emphasized.

He also stressed that prevention is always better than cure.

"Take all precautions. Follow the directions given by the central government. Together, we will control the sub-variant," he added.

Meanwhile, India recorded 692 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The total active caseload increased by four, reaching 4,097, according to Union Health Ministry data.

As per official data, six deaths have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours - two in Maharashtra, and one each in Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, and West Bengal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)