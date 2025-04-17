Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 17 (ANI): West Bengal BJP President and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar met West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose along with the victims of Murshidabad violence on Thursday.

Majumdar arrived at Raj Bhavan with the families of the victims of the violence.

North Kolkata BJP President Tamoghna Ghosh said, "Bengal is burning, and that should come before everyone, and hence, we are here to meet the Governor. We will take this to the President and the prime minister as well. The West Bengal Government and the police are giving false reports. We are here with the victims."

Governor Bose said that he will visit Murshidabad tomorrow to take stock of the violence-hit area.

"I am going to the field to see for myself the realities of the field. I will have an objective view of the matter. The situation has been brought under control. We should take further steps to prevent similar instances in future. I will certainly visit Murshidabad...People from the area have requested to have a BSF camp there", Bose said while addressing a press conference here today.

The West Bengal Governor said that Raj Bhavan will do everything possible for the victims in collaboration with the Union and the State Governments.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she will also visit Murshidabad later."I will go to Murshidabad. An SIT has been formed to investigate the unrest in Murshidabad. The state government will build houses for the victims. The Administration is trying to restore the confidence of the people of Murshidabad, the West Bengal Chief minister said.

She also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of those killed in the Murshidabad protest over the Waqf Amendment Act.

Addressing the gathering at Kolkata's Netaji Indoor Stadium, the chief minister said that she would ask the Secretary to file a report on it.

"I will ask Chief Secretary to get a report on it. The families of those who lost their lives in the violence will get Rs 10 lakh each. We don't see the religious identity of the victims but their pain. Those who lost their houses will get Banglar Bari (a house scheme funded entirely by her government). For those whose shops were damaged, the Chief Secretary will take estimates and get the work done for them," Mamata Banerjee said. (ANI)

