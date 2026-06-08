India News | Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar Meets Civil Aviation Minister, Discuss Operationalisation of Balurghat Airport

Balurghat (West Bengal) [India], June 8 (ANI): Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, met with Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu to discuss the development and revival of the Balurghat airport in West Bengal.

Naidu assured him of swift action to facilitate the early operationalisation of the airport, enhancing air connectivity in the North Bengal region.

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NDA Government under PM's leadership is deeply committed to creating new growth corridors for Bengal.

The Balurghat Airport in the South Dinajpur district has its basic infrastructure ready, but flight services have remained suspended for decades. Majumdar has actively urged the Ministry to integrate the airport into the Regional Connectivity Scheme (UDAN) to benefit residents of North Bengal and neighbouring areas.

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Meanwhile, after meeting with the Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari stated that an approval letter for at least Rs 1,000 crore has been received for two phases of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

"In Bengal, the rural and agricultural sectors are very significant, with 60-65% of people dependent on agriculture, so I had a meeting with the Agriculture Minister. It was a very good meeting, and I am grateful to the Agriculture Minister. Today, we received an approval letter from him for approximately Rs 1,000 crore for two phases of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana," he told reporters.

He further announced that a new rural employment scheme will be rolled out shortly, with more than Rs 700 crore sanctioned to commence work under the initiative this month. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)