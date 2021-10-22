Chandigarh, Oct 22 (PTI) Union minister Kaushal Kishore Friday unveiled a statue of B R Ambedkar at Central University of Haryana in Mahendragarh, according to an official statement.

After unveiling the statue, the Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs said Ambedkar is not a leader of any one caste or society but a symbol of knowledge.

"It was he who gave India the constitutional system through which the country is moving forward on the path of progress," the Haryana government statement quoted the minister as saying.

The minister also administered an oath to the gathering to build a drug-free Haryana, a drug-free society and a drug-free family.

He inaugurated a new hostel block for boys and laid the foundation of a water treatment plant.

