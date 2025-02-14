Jammu, Feb 14 (PTI) Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virender Kumar on Friday met the Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha here, officials said.

The minister was in Jammu to distribute Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits and Ayushman health cards to Sewer and Septic Tank Workers (SSWs) under the flagship scheme of National Action for Mechanized Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE).

Also Read | HSBTE Result 2025: HSBTE Diploma Results Released at hsbte.org.in, Know How To Download Scorecard.

The Union minister called on Sinha at Raj Bhavan and discussed welfare measures being taken by the government with an objective to provide dignity to Safai Karamcharis and to empower them socially and economically, the officials said.

During the visit, the minister also visited the outreach and drop in centre (ODIC), run by the NGO, ‘JK Society for the Promotion of Youth and Masses' at Jammu, under the Scheme of National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR).

Also Read | PM Modi US Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Invites US Universities to Open Campus in India.

The event witnessed the reaffirmation of the government's commitment to ‘Vanchiton Ko Variyata', ensuring that those who have been historically underserved or overlooked are given the attention and support they deserve.

This dedication to prioritizing the marginalized reflects the government's broader vision of ‘Viksit Bharat', where every individual has the opportunity to contribute to and benefit from India's development journey, Kumar said.

Earlier, the minister distributed Personal PPE kits and Ayushman health cards to SSWs at a separate function, highlighting that the NAMASTE scheme is to ensure safety and dignity of sanitation workers in urban India and enhancing their occupational safety through capacity building and improved access to PPE Kits, safety devices and machines.

PPE kits consist of various protective garments and accessories designed to shield individuals from potential health hazards or infections. These kits typically include items such as masks, gloves, goggles, face shields, gowns, and shoe covers.

They are crucial for ensuring the safety of frontline workers, especially those who are exposed to hazardous environments or infectious diseases, such as sewer and septic tank workers, the minister said.

He said the Ayushman health card is a form of identification issued under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), a government-sponsored health insurance scheme in India.

It provides beneficiaries with access to cashless and paperless healthcare services at empaneled hospitals, he said, adding the card contains essential information about the beneficiary, including their unique identification number and details of covered healthcare services.

Through collaborative efforts and concerted initiatives, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment remains steadfast in its mission to leave no one behind and build a more equitable and empowered society, the minister said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)