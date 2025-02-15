Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 15 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday directed officials to complete the review of records and ground surveys related to enemy properties under the protection of the Custodian of Enemy Property for India (CEPI) by the end of March this year, according to his office.

Earlier in the day, the minister conducted a review meeting at Hotel Tourism Plaza in Begumpet, Hyderabad, regarding enemy properties in the districts of Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Kothagudem, and Vikarabad.

This is the second review meeting on enemy properties since he assumed office as a Union Minister. He also inquired about the progress made since the last review in November.

During the meeting, Sanjay Kumar sought details about enemy properties in Ranga Reddy district, particularly in Kotwal Guda and Miyapur, which comprise hundreds of acres, according to a statement from his office.

"Ranga Reddy District Collector Narayana Reddy provided an update on the progress, survey number-wise, noting that some properties had been encroached upon and others were occupied by farmers," read the statement.

The minister emphasised the need to ensure justice for farmers who had held possession for years while simultaneously preventing government land from being encroached upon. He instructed officials to complete the survey, record verification by the end of March, and submit a report.

"Regarding enemy properties in Bakaram, Hyderabad, officials reported that out of a disputed 25,503 square yards, 5,578 square yards belong to enemy properties, with 20 families currently occupying the land for residential and commercial purposes," read the statement.

Similarly, in Rikab Gunj, Bahadurpura, 3,300 square yards of alleged enemy property were identified in survey numbers 710-724 and 778-784. Officials also mentioned a plot registered under DS Dyodi Galib, which lacked identifiable survey numbers and location details. In response, the Union Minister directed a joint inspection by CEPI and state revenue officials, followed by a detailed report.

Additionally, in Palwancha, Kothagudem district, 40 acres of agricultural enemy property in survey numbers 126/111 and 126/112 were reportedly occupied by some farmers. The minister ordered an inquiry by CEPI officials in coordination with district revenue authorities to resolve the issue.

MoS Bandi Sanjay also reviewed the enemy property dispute in Allampalli, Vikarabad district, involving 17.22 acres in survey numbers 426, 427, and 428.

"Officials reported that the land was occupied by the Shubhaprada Patel Nooli family, with 2.18 acres acquired by the railway department for a railway line," read the statement.

The minister sought clarification from CEPI officials on the legal provisions applicable to such disputes. Officials explained that under Section 8A, individuals who unknowingly purchased enemy properties, legal heirs of original owners, and leaseholders could apply for regularisation. The minister directed officials to resolve these disputes promptly under Section 8A.

"Under Section 8A of the Enemy Property Act, the central government has the authority to sell these properties. However, many of these properties have been illegally occupied or are entangled in legal disputes," read the statement.

The government has also decided to establish branch offices of CEPI in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala. Currently, enemy property matters in these states are overseen by the Mumbai office. To enhance efficiency, the central government has set up regional offices, including one in Hyderabad.

Following the 1962 Sino-Indian War and the Indo-Pak wars of 1965 and 1971, the Union Government designated properties belonging to individuals who migrated to Pakistan or China and acquired citizenship there as enemy properties. The Custodian of Enemy Property for India (CEPI) was entrusted with their protection.

According to the minister, approximately 13,000 enemy properties exist across 21 states and 2 Union Territories, including Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. These properties have a market value of thousands of crores.

The meeting was attended by CEPI officials from Delhi, Mumbai, Telangana Revenue Principal Secretary and CCLA Naveen Mittal, the minister's secretary Andra Vamsi, Ranga Reddy District Collector Narayana Reddy, and revenue divisional officers from Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and Vikarabad. (ANI)

