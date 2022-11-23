New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar will participate in the 'Third Global High-Level Ministerial Conference on Antimicrobial Resistance' to be held in Oman's Muscat.

The two days conference is scheduled to be held on November 24 and 25.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: 2 Men Hacked to Death by Drug Mafia in Kannur.

"The Union Minister will deliver India's national statement during the opening session of the conference for statements from the heads of the delegation," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said adding that Pawar will also have extensive discussions with other leaders, policymakers, key global experts, representatives from the private sector, civil society, research institutions and multilateral organizations on antimicrobial resistance (AMR), which is one of the greatest threats to global public health preventing the treatment of bacterial diseases using antibiotics.

The conference under the theme 'The AMR Pandemic: From Policy to One Health Action' will enhance international cooperation to tackle AMR and build on the success of the two previous high-level ministerial conferences held in the Netherlands in 2014 and 2019.

Also Read | Rajasthan Horror: 'Tantrik' Pours 50 Tubes of Superglue on Naked Couple Before Killing Them in Udaipur; Arrested.

The conference is also expected to pave the way for nations to come out with bold and specific political commitments in the 2024 UN General Assembly High-Level Meeting on AMR. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)