Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Monday.

Both the leaders inaugurated the newly constructed office building of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) of Lucknow Bench.

Also Read | 'No Links With the NDA': Pashupati Kumar Paras Says His RLJP No Longer Part of BJP-Led Alliance (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, Union MoS Singh also visited and offered prayers at the Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

https://x.com/DrJitendraSingh/status/1911702025995534816

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: How Much Basic Salary Will Increase if Fitment Factor Raised to 2.86?.

Upon his visit to the temple, Singh expressed happiness, stating that his mind became blissful after seeing Lord Ram once again.

In a post on X, the Union MoS wrote, "Ram is not just history, he is culture. Not only dignity, but also inspiration. #Ayodhya My mind became blissful after seeing Lord Shri Ram Lala once again."

Earlier, addressing the event, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of tribunals, stating that the role of CAT is to provide a platform to the officers and employees associated with government whose matters are pending in courts from long time and provide justice to them timely.

CM Yogi said, "Today is very important for us, because today is the birth anniversary of the architect of the Constitution BR Ambedkar... The government always had clear objective behind tribunals. The cases in our courts are pending for a long time. In order to not to waste courts' necessary time on these long pending cases, these cases were being heard by tribunals. The government's aim is that these tribunals should be able to provide justice to the concerned parties on the basis of merit in a proper manner. With this clear intention, tribunals have started working in different parts of the country."

"The role of CAT is to provide a platform for the problems of officers and employees associated with various government works and social system related to the central government, who felt that justice was not being done to them at any level and to provide them timely justice through this platform," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)