Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 7 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Pratima Bhoumik, attended a meeting of the Advisory Committee of Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport here in Agartala on Saturday.

After chairing the meeting, the Union MoS said that the main agenda of the meeting was the smooth facilitation of the passengers travelling through the airport and the cleanliness of the airport.

Also Read | Delhi School Winter Holiday: Directorate of Education Withdraws Order Extending Winter Vacation in Schools Till January 10.

"Today there was a meeting of the advisory committee of MBB Airport. The main agenda of the meeting was for the smooth and facilitation of the passengers travelling through the airport and cleanliness of the Airport," she said.

"We have discussed how we can bring more airlines to our airport and all other necessary issues. It's a great news that our airport that is MBB Airport Agartala, has recieved the first position in ranking among these smallest Airport of India," She added.

Also Read | Bilkis Bano Case: Supreme Court To Deliver Verdict on Pleas Filed Against Remission Granted to Convicts on January 8.

The Union Minister said that among all the airports in the country, the ranking of MBB Airport is in 10th rank. "It's great news for us," Bhoumik said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)