Panaji (Goa) [India], January 5 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar, along with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday launched ten skill training centres under PM Vishwakarma in the State.

With this, Goa has become the first state to launch the first batch and centres of the PM Vishwakarma scheme. The function was organised by the Directorate of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship at Ravindra Bhavan, Margao.

Goa Chief Minister Sawant said that the government intends to provide better skills and support every youth for gainful employment.

"For this, the government will launch a dual degree or certificate course for the students, wherein students will be able to join ITI's course simultaneously with the graduation course. The initiative will create skilled manpower in the State and attract more employment opportunities," he said.

The Chief Minister also informed that the government has signed various MoUs between the Directorate of Skill Development and Directorate of Higher Education, and also with various industries involved in IT sector and skill management, to impart training to the youth of Goa.

The government is focusing on skilling, reskilling and upskilling youth, which would result in better employment and growth of local economy.

The Chief Minister further lauded the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for implementing such a unique scheme to provide dignity and identity to traditional artisans who were left without financial support and upgradation of skills.

Minister of State for Skill Development Rajeev Chandrasekhar stated that the Union Government is working towards making youths future-ready and industry-ready, wherein skillful manpower will be available for Industries and people will get employment according to their skills and capabilities.

"Now a days, mere possession of academic degrees is not enough. An individual has to have good skills to do the job with perfection. The government is committed to providing infrastructure wherein every household will have at least one skilled individual," Chandrasekhar said.

Minister for Law and Judiciary Aleixo Sequeira, Member of Parliament Rajya Sabha Sadanand Tanawade, Commissioner for NRI Affairs Adv.Narendra Sawaikar, MLA, Margao Digambar Kamat, MLA Navelim Ulhas Tuenkar, Chairman, Margao Municipal Council Damodar Shirodkar were present on the occasion.

The centres where the first batch of PM Vishwakarma is started include nine government ITIs and one Centre of Directorate of Fisheries. Under Scheme 18, trades of traditional occupations such as carpenter, boatmaker, blacksmith, sculptor, goldsmith, potter, cobbler, etc. have been identified for which upskilling training will be provided at the training centres.

At the first instance, a tailor trade course will be started. Till now, 29 thousand artisans in various trades have been enrolled under PM Vishwakarma.

Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Atul Tiwari, also spoke on the occasion.

On occasion, artisans who have excelled in their trade were felicitated under the PM Vishwakarma Guru ka Sanman initiative.

PM Vishwakarma aims to improve the quality of products and services of artisans and craftsmen.

The scheme will provide recognition, upskilling training with allowance, Rs 15,000 e-voucher for toolkit purchase, and Rs 1 lakh loan at the rate of 5 percent and Rs 2 lakhs in second phase. (ANI)

