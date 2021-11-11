New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Union Minister of Power RK Singh on Thursday emphasised the need to ensure that no energy is lost and that India, in future, is in the position to store all energy in order to ensure constant renewable energy.

While chairing a virtual meeting with senior officials from Centre, Renewable Energy Developers, Battery Manufacturers and others for a discussion on the 'Report on comprehensive Policy Framework for promotion of Energy Storage in the Power Sector', the Union Minister said, "Our objective should be to ensure that no energy is lost and for that, we need to be in a position to store all the energy, which is going to be surplus at any point of time."

Singh stated that some storage needs to be added with the generation in order to ensure round-the-clock renewable energy.

He directed to prepare separate guidelines on the treatment of energy storage and resource adequacy.

To meet the target of 500 GW Renewable Energy by 2030, Singh instructed to work out the requirement of storage capacity year wise in keeping with the upcoming addition of Solar and Wind projects.

Regarding ancillary services, the Union Minister emphasised the need to have adequate energy reserve, which can be utilised at a moment's notice to support India's power system and grid operation.

Singh directed all Hydro Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSU) and private industries to survey and identify Pump Hydro sites in the vicinity of existing hydroelectric power plants (HEP). (ANI)

