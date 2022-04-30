New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Union Power Minister RK Singh on Saturday reviewed the coal stock situation in thermal power plants including the plants supplying power to distribution companies of Delhi and directed that Delhi will get as much power as requisitioned by them.

Singh issued directions to the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), and Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) to ensure a secure power supply to the national capital.

The Ministry in a statement said, "There has been no shortage of electricity supply to the State of Delhi".

The Ministry further noted that while the state's peak demand for the month of April hit 6,096 MegaWatts (MW), data provided by the Power System Operation Corporation (POSOCO) said that there was no shortage in meeting the requirement.

"As per the data provided by the Power System Operation Corporation in the month of April 2022, the peak demand has gone up to 6,096 MW (29th April, 2022), and there has been no shortage of meeting the peak demand," added the statement.

While Delhi's Generation Capacity was 3,056 MW, combined with Central Generating Stations, a total capacity of 6,892 MW was made available to the state, said the statement.

The Power Ministry provided detailed discrete figures on the amount of power being supplied through several power plants to Delhi stating that all of them had sufficient coal stock reserves, as per the statement.

However, notably, two state-owned power plants - Indraprastha Power Generation Company Limited (IPGCL) and Pragati Power Corporation Limited (PPCL) - were running at partial capacity and needed to ramp up production to meet Delhi's power requirement. (ANI)

