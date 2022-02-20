Union Minister of Steel Ram Chandra Prasad Singh at the foundation stone laying ceremony for coke oven plant in Mangaluru on Sunday.

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 20 (ANI): The Union Minister of Steel, Ram Chandra Prasad Singh visited Blast Furnace Unit to lay Foundation stone for Coke Oven Plant Kudremukh Iron Ore Co.Ltd (KIOCL), Panambur, Mangaluru on Sunday, informed the Ministry of Steel.

According to the ministry, the proposed project is for setting up of 2.0 lakh tonne per annum (LTPA) ductile iron spun pipe plant under forward and 1.80 LTPA coke oven plant under backward integration projects at blast furnace unit at a capex of Rs 836.90 crores and would take 24 months to complete from the date of placement of an order on the Main technological package supplier.

T Saminathan, CMD, KIOCL stated that with the suitable patronage and support of Steel Ministry, this Mini Ratna CPSU is all poised to get back its erstwhile shine and glory by demonstrating its core competency in Mining and Pelletization industry in the country, stated the ministry.

T. Srinivas, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Steel, T Saminathan, CMD, SK Gorai, Director (Finance), KV Bhaskara Reddy, Director (Production & Projects), senior officials of KIOCL were also present in the foundation ceremony. (ANI)

