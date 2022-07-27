New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Wednesday clarified that it has not authorised any intermediary to collect any charges from home buyers for providing updates regarding judicial proceedings.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah expressed surprise that a lawyer was collecting money from homebuyers for providing details of the hearing in the matter.

It also issued a show cause notice to advocate Aneesh Mittal, who allegedly circulated the WhatsApp message and asked him to file an affidavit giving details about the money he has collected from various people.

The top court said the e-committee is already sending five lakh emails to litigants across the country free of cost and if 10 per cent of the homebuyers respond to his message, the lawyer would have collected almost Rs five crore.

"The note by Additional Solicitor General states that it has come to the knowledge of Unitech that certain WhatsApp messages are in circulation for providing updates to home buyers against payment of fees. Mr. Pawanshree Agrawal, who is amicus curiae, says he has neither issued any message nor authorised the collection of any charges.

"Be that as it may, it becomes necessary for this court to clarify in the interest of homebuyers that neither this court nor the government-appointed board of directors of Unitech has authorised any intermediary to collect any charges from home buyers or any person for providing an update in regarding judicial proceedings. The collection of such is not only unauthorized but would amount to a serious act of professional misconduct and invite serious consequences," the bench said.

The apex court said it is necessary to clarify that all updates shall be provided only on the web portal managed by the management of Unitech.

"Any homebuyer or employee is at liberty to reach the management with his grievance on the web portal. The portal shall be maintained by the management exclusively," the bench said.

The top court also asked former apex court judge Justice A M Sapre to examine and prepare a tabulated report on the documents submitted by Unitech homebuyers who are senior citizens above 75 years of age, fixed deposit holders, and persons in urgent medical need to seek a refund of the amount deposited for their flats.

Earlier, the top court had also appointed former Supreme Court Judge AM Sapre to look into the policy and finalization of standard operating procedure for monetization of project land assets and non-project land assets of Unitech.

The ED had recently filed a fresh charge sheet before a court here in connection with its money laundering probe against realty group Unitech, its ex-promoter brothers Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra, and others.

The ED had made a startling claim in November last year that it had unearthed a “secret underground office” here which was being operated by erstwhile Unitech founder Ramesh Chandra and visited by his sons Sanjay and Ajay when on parole or bail.

Both Sanjay and Ajay, in jail since August 2017, are accused of allegedly siphoning off home buyers' money. PTI PKS

