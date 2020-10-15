New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Recognising India's unsung selfless heroes who went out of their way to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Nations in India, NITI Aayog and Discovery Channel have joined hands to celebrate them through a three-part documentary series 'Bharat Ke Mahaveer'.

The campaign will celebrate Indians who have shown extraordinary kindness -- extending a helping hand to the vulnerable, going that extra mile -- selflessly and without any expectation, the UN said in a statement.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Others Form ‘People’s Alliance’ For Restoration of Rights Held Before August 5, 2019.

'Bharat Ke Mahaveer' will air on Discovery Channel to celebrate the actions by 12 champions from across India who, through their exemplary actions have been spreading a ray of hope, coming together in strength and solidarity. The series will be co-hosted by the UN Secretary-General's SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) Advocate Dia Mirza and actor Sonu Sood,who was recently conferred the 'Special Humanitarian Action Award' by the Government of Punjab for his humanitarian efforts during the COVID-19 crisis, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)