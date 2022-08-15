New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) RSS leader Sunil Ambekar on Monday said the unity among citizens is India's strength and exhorted people to take a pledge to stay united so that a befitting reply can be given to the forces that want to sow differences among them.

Ambekar hoisted the national flag at the under-construction office of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) here and celebrated Independence Day with construction workers and their families.

Also Read | Ola Founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Unveils Ola Electric Car With 500 km Range; Check Details.

Speaking at the programme, he said, "We should know our strength. Our unity is our strength.... India is not like other countries in the world...Countries have been carved out on the basis of mode of worship and language. But in India we can stay together despite diversity among us. This is our salient feature."

He said all people should work unitedly towards the country's overall growth.

Also Read | Independence Day 2022 Speech: PM Narendra Modi Calls For A Decisive Fight Against Corruption And ‘Parivaarwaad’ From Ramparts of Red Fort.

"We all should take a pledge to stay together and work hard for security of the country and taking the nation forward. We should stay together so that the forces which want to create differences among us get a befitting reply," he said.

Ambekar said by working together people can take the country to new heights by 2047, when India will celebrate its 100 years of independence.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)