New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Delhi Mayor Mahesh Kumar Khichi has called for the immediate withdrawal of user charges being levied on residents for solid waste management.

In a letter to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Khichi raised serious concerns over the poor implementation of waste collection services, the lack of coordination among agencies, and the increasing financial burden on citizens.

"I would like to draw your attention to the provision made by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to collect user charges from the public of Delhi for Solid Waste Management, in accordance with the notification issued by the Delhi Government. These charges are to be collected along with property tax," the Delhi Mayor said.

Mahesh Kumar asserted that before levying such user charges, it is essential to ensure that the corporation effectively provides door-to-door waste collection services to the public.

"The performance of the concessionaire companies responsible for waste collection in all our 12 zones has not been satisfactory. As a result, garbage is piling up in various areas. The current situation in the Western, Central, and Southern zones is particularly poor. The contracts of the companies currently working there are about to expire, and due to this, they are showing negligence in their duties," he pointed out.

"Recently, private school fees have also been increased. If the public of Delhi is made to pay a lump sum user charge along with the property tax, it will become a major burden for them and add to their financial stress. There is a lack of coordination between the private waste collectors and the concessionaires. Currently, 60-70 per cent of waste is being collected by these private individuals," the Delhi Mayor said.

Kumar further emphasized that imposing such user charges would not be justified until the Municipal Corporation of Delhi becomes fully capable of collecting waste from every household.

"It is also necessary to create awareness among the public regarding waste segregation. Without public awareness, Solid Waste Management cannot be effectively implemented. Feedback should be taken from other cities/municipal corporations where such user charges have been implemented, and only after reviewing those experiences should this be applied in Delhi," he urged the Delhi CM.

"Therefore, it is expected that, keeping in mind the interests of the people of Delhi, you would kindly issue instructions to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to immediately revoke the decision to collect user charges, so that the public can be provided some relief from the burden of rising expenses," the Delhi Mayor said. (ANI)

