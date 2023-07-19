Srinagar, Jul 19 (PTI) Two forest department employees were fired at by unknown gunmen in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, official sources said on Wednesday.

The two employees -- Jahangir Ahmad Chechi, and Imran Yousuf -- noticed suspicious activity at Sonabanjar forest area near Bagandar Bridge while patrolling during the night, they said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Dalit Minor Boy Thrashed, Forced To Remove His Excreta Manually in Saifai, Case Registered.

As they went near to inspect, the unknown persons fired at the employees, injuring them, official sources said.

Both the injured were taken to a local hospital. Yusuf was later shifted to S M H S Hospital in Pulwama in critical condition, they said, adding further details were awaited.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh BJP Booth President Dinesh Singh Beaten to Death With Sticks by Bike-Borne Assailants in Amethi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)