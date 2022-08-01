New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) The BJP on Monday hit back at Rahul Gandhi for his criticism of the government over the recovery of drugs at Gujarat's Mundra port, and dubbed him a "vacation politician" who does not go into the depth of any issue.

Asserting that the national security ecosystem has strengthened under the Modi government, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said that unlike under previous governments, most of drug consignments did not go undetected now.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council By-Elections 2022: 2 BJP, One SP Candidate File Nominations for UP Legislative Polls.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the BJP over alleged "patronage" to the drug mafia in Gujarat, asking whether there is any law and order in the state or not.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, "Drugs recovered at Gujarat's Mundra port --September '21, 3000 Kg worth Rs 21000 Crore; May '22, 56 Kg worth Rs 500 crore and July '22, 75 Kg worth Rs 375 crore."

Also Read | Vice Presidential Election 2022: Supreme Court Junks Plea to Accept Nomination.

Reacting to him, Patra said, "Vacation politician Rahul Gandhi is talking about drugs being caught at the Mundra port. Actually, he does not go into depth of any issue. He should know gone are those days when, in fact, drug trade was flourishing. And there was some kind of connivance between the administration and the mafia."

He further said now most of such drug consignments did not go undetected.

"Huge consignments have been caught just because we have a robust national security ecosystem and various intelligence agencies are working in tandem to see that drug smuggling is totally crushed,” Patra added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)