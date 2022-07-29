Chitrakoot, Jul 29 (PTI) Senior BJP leader P Muralidhar Rao on Friday said there was never a conflict "between religion and science" in India like that in the West as religion in the country has "never been anti-science".

Addressing a session at the state BJP's three-day programme held at the Nanaji Deshmukh auditorium in Chitrakoot, Rao said, "Our ideology, principles, vision and organisation building are different from other parties. We have rejected capitalism and communism, and have imbibed the feeling of 'ekaatma maanaavaad' (integral humanism). The institution has never differentiated between people and organisations."

Later, speaking to PTI, he said, "The BJP is a unique party in every aspect. It is a party with a difference. In the context of ideology, we belong to a completely different category. The ideology of all other political parties is imported. It is exogenous. For example, you take communism, socialism or capitalism, all these philosophies have roots in the West and are outcomes of the industrial revolution."

Referring to the period of Renaissance, he said, "The Renaissance movement was against religion, it was Church versus science. There was a movement against the Church, and it was backed by science. There was a conflict between science and religion (Christanity), whereas in India, we never had that situation. It is because in India, religion has never been anti-science. So, those philosophies are not relevant and applicable to the Indian context."

V Satish, the party's national organiser, said training is important for building disciplined, cultured and dedicated workers across the country.

"An ideology is good only if people following it are well cultured. Despite being under the rule of foreign invaders for thousands of years, India's nationalism remained alive because our cultural nationalism was alive," he said.

