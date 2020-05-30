India News | Unlock 1: Night Curfew to Remain for All Non-essential Activities but with Relaxed Timings from 9 Am-5 Pm

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): Night curfew will continue to remain in force, on the movement of individuals, for all non-essential activities according to the union home ministry which on Saturday issued new guidelines for the phased reopening of all activities outside containment zones till June 30.

The revised timings of the curfew of 'Unlock 1' phase, which begins after the fourth phase of the lockdown comes to an end on May 31, will be from 9 pm to 5 am, according to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Also Read | Thane Civic Staff Deployed at Bhayander Pada Quarantine Facility Dies of COVID-19 on Day of His Retirement.

"Night Curfew shall continue to remain in force, on the movement of individuals, for all non-essential activities. However, the revised timings of the curfew will be from 9 pm to 5 am," MHA said in a release.

In its earlier lockdown guidelines (Lockdown 4.0) on May 14, MHA on Sunday had said that the night curfew shall continue to remain in force on the movement of individuals for all non-essential activities, between 7 pm and 7 am.

Also Read | Delhi Likely to Witness Thunderstorm With Light Rain Accompanied With Gusty Winds of Speed of 50-60 kmph : Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 30, 2020.

MHA issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of "all activities outside containment zones for the next one month beginning June 1".

"The guidelines will come into effect from June 1, 2020 and will be effective till June 30, 2020. The current phase of re-opening, Unlock 1, will have an economic focus," MHA said.

The lockdown was first enforced in March to contain the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)