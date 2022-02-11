Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 11 (ANI): A probe has been initiated to look into allegations of negligence by police personnel after the body of a 22-year-old girl from Unnao, who was missing for over two months, was found in a septic tank at a vacant plot here owned by a late former minister's son Rajol Singh on Thursday, the District Magistrate informed.

District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said that an application for the hearing of the case in a fast track court, as demanded by the family, will be submitted.

"We have talked to the victim's brother and mother and informed them that action will be taken against more officials if their involvement is found. The family has also demanded a hearing of the case in a fast track court and an application for that will be submitted," Kumar told reporters here.

"The family said that police showed laxity in registering the case and investigating it. The additional SP is investigating the case and looking into officials' negligence in the case. Strict action would be initiated against police officials found guilty," he added.

Late former minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Fateh Bahadur Singh's son Rajol Singh has been accused of murdering and kidnapping the 22-year-old girl.

The body of the 22-year-old woman, who had gone missing two months ago on December 8 last year, was recovered on February 10 near an ashram owned by Rajol Singh. The decomposed body was found wrapped in a blanket and dumped in a septic tank.

"An FIR was registered on December 8 and the accused was later arrested. Following the investigation, the dead body was recovered. The post mortem will be done," Assistant Superintendent of Police Shashi Shekhar Singh had said.

Last month, the deceased girl's mother Rita Devi alleged that Rajol Singh, (son of late ex-minister Fateh Bahadur Singh) forcefully took her daughter.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav demanded answers from police for allegedly delaying the investigation in the case.

"The person whom they are saying belongs to SP has died 4 years ago. Police should answer why they took so many days to act on the matter. We are with the victim's family and their demands should be fulfilled," Akhilesh Yadav said.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur assured that the accused will not be spared.

"It is a sad and unfortunate incident. The involvement of the SP leader in the incident shows the real face of the Samajwadi Party. No one will be spared. It is BJP government that does justice," he said. (ANI)

