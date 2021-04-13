Muzaffarnagar, Apr 12 (PTI) Two more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, taking the death toll to 120, while 165 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 9,980, an official said on Monday.

At present, there are 946 active cases in Muzaffarnagar.

A total of 196 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, of which 165 tested positive, the official said.

The two deaths were reported from Purkazi town here, he added.

