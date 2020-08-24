Baghpat (UP), Aug 24 (PTI) Police have arrested the son and brother-in-law of a former chairperson of the Chhaprauli Nagar Palika in connection with the killing of BJP leader Sanjay Khokhar earlier this month, an official said.

He attributed the killing to a political rivalry.

Sanjay Khokhar (52), former district chief of the BJP, was out for a morning walk on August 11 when he was shot dead.

In a joint operation by the Special Operation Group and police force from the Chhaprauli police station, Sanjeev Khokhar and his nephew Shravan Khokhar were arrested from a bridge near Rathauda canal, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Singh said.

Police recovered a country-made pistol and two live cartridges from Shravan Khokhar, he said.

"During interrogation, Sanjeev Khokhar said that his sister-in-law Sushila was the chairperson of the Chhaprauli Nagar Palika from 2006 to 2011. After this, with the support of Sanjay Khokhar, only his family members have been occupying the chairperson's post," the SP said.

He said the accused considered the BJP leader a hurdle.

An SIT has been constituted under the Inspector General, Meerut, the police said.

Three other accused are still absconding, the police said, adding that efforts are on to arrest them.

Sanjay Khokhar was hit by bullets on the head and in the chest.

He was the district president of the BJP for three years and was removed from the post before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

