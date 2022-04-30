Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 30 (PTI) Two people were killed when a speeding truck rammed into their motorcycle on the Delhi-Dehradun national highway here, officials said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday when Aas Mohammad (23) and his brother Andaj were returning from Roorkee after giving Eid gifts to their sister, they said.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said, and adding that the truck driver, who had escaped from the spot, has been arrested.

