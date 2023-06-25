Lucknow, Jun 25 (PTI) Two persons accused of cow slaughter were arrested after an encounter with police, officials said on Sunday.

A statement issued here by the Uttar Pradesh Police said one of the accused Sadab was injured in the encounter in Ghosipura village under the Kharkhauda police station area. He then was arrested along with his accomplice Aftab late Saturday night.

A motorcycle, 450 kg meat, a country-made pistol, equipment used in cow slaughter along with some other items were recovered from them, police added in the statement.

