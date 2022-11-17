Deoria (UP), Nov 17 (PTI) Two minor girls died on Thursday after allegedly coming in contact with a machine used for harvesting crops in Gaur Kothi village in the Bariapur area, police said.

The girls were identified as Jiya (4) and Karishma (7). They came in contact with the machine while harvesting was going on, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Sadar, Saurabh Singh said.

Both of them died on the spot.

The bodies of victims have been sent for postmortem.

A probe is on in the matter, police added.

