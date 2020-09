Kannauj, Sep 27 (PTI) Three persons, including a seven-year-old boy, were killed while seven others seriously injured on Sunday evening when their van collided head-on with a bus in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district, police said.

After colliding with the van, the bus fell in a roadside ditch. Eighteen passengers of the bus received minor injuries, the police said.

According to Kotwali police station SHO, Vikas Rai, the accident took place on the GT Road at Jalalpur village of the district. The seven people, who were seriously injured, were in the van, police said.

Among the deceased, one was Ayush, the son of a man named Sonu, who was returning with his family members to Kanpur from Farrukhabad after attending the last rites of his brother-in-law.

The van's driver Ajit Kumar (30) and Shakuntala (35) also died in the incident, police said.

Three of the seriously injured, whose condition was critical, were referred to the Medical College and Hospital in Tirwa.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives, and directed that the injured persons should get adequate treatment, a statement issued by the UP government said on Sunday.

