Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 17 (ANI): Three people sustained serious injuries after a car collided with a motorcycle on Monday, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Manish Yadav said that the incident took place in the Mughapura area. A car driver named, Ishtekaar was drunk driving, speeding and violating the traffic rules, he said.

Also Read | Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Starlight Purple Colour Variant Teased; To Be Launched in India Soon.

He further added, "We have shifted the injured people to the local hospital. Further investigation is on." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)