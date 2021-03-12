Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 12 (ANI): At least three people died and seven injured after a tempo they were travelling in collided with a dumper in Bilhaur area of Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to Sub-inspector of Bilhaur, Vijay Singh said, "When our team reached the spot three people were already dead. The bodies have been identified and sent for post-mortem."

The driver of the dumper escaped after the accident, the police official added. (ANI)

