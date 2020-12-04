Sonbhadra (UP), Dec 4 (PTI) Three men were arrested on Friday with heroin worth about Rs 50 lakh in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district, police said.

The arrests were made on a tip-off from Chopan area and the three accused -- Neeraj Kumar Singh, Mahesh Bind and Ravi Sonkar -- were arrested with 500 grams of heroin worth about Rs 50 lakh, Superintendent of Police Amrendra Prasad Singh said.

Also Read | Netflix India to Be Free This Weekend From Midnight, Here's How to Access Netflix Streamfest.

A detailed probe is on in the matter and police are trying to elicit more information from them about their gang, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)