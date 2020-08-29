Fatehpur (UP), Aug 29 (PTI) Three children were killed and six others injured here on Saturday after the roof of their thatched house collapsed due to rains, police said.

The incident occurred at around 4.30 pm in Ratva Khera village.

Also Read | Reliance Retail and Future Group Deal Details: Mukesh Ambani Owned RIL Announces Acquisition of Future Retail Business For Rs 24,713 Crore.

Sunil Pal's three children, Shishupal (2), Sabhajeet (5) and Gudhia (15), died on the spot, while six other family members were injured, SHO of the Bindki police station Satyendra Singh said.

Police pulled out the injured from the debris with the help of villagers and sent them to a community health centre in Bindki. Two of them were referred to another hospital as their condition was critical.

Also Read | Reliance Retail Buys Future Group Businesses: Mukesh Ambani Owned RIL Announces Acquisition of Kishore Biyani Owned Retail Business For Rs 24,713.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives.

He directed the district administration to undertake relief work at the site of the accident and ensure adequate treatment of the injured persons.

He also asked officials to provide financial assistance to those affected by the incident, a statement issued by the state government said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)