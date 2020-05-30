India News | UP: 3 Students of Muzaffarnagar Medical College Suspended for ‘indiscipline'

Muzaffarnagar, May 30 (PTI) Three first year post graduate students of Muzaffarnagar Medical College, Begrajpur were suspended for a month and fined Rs 25,000 each for allegedly misbehaving with a hostel warden, an official said on Saturday.

Urging the college management to roll back its decision, several first year students held a protest and also submitted a memorandum to the additional district magistrate. The three suspended students too staged a sit-in.

However, the college management has issued notices to the three directing them to vacate the hostel.

