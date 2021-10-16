Fatehpur (UP), Oct 16 (PTI) A three-year-old child was allegedly raped and killed by a youth in a village under Khaga Kotwali police station area here, police said on Saturday.

The youth has been arrested in the case, police said.

Also Read | Infinix Note 11, Infinix Note 11 Pro Smartphones Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

The child, who was living with her maternal grandmother, was found dead on Friday evening in a rented room of the youth living in the neighbourhood, (SHO) in-charge of Khaga Kotwali, Santosh Kumar Sharma said.

Prima facie, it appears that the young man had murdered the child after raping her and kept her body hidden under a quilt in his room. The arrested youth has confessed to the crime, the SHO said.

Also Read | Bihar By-Polls 2021: 17 Candidates in Fray in 2 Seats, Tej Pratap Yadav to Support Congress in One.

The girl was playing in front of her house when the youth took her with him and allegedly raped and later strangled her to death, the SHO said.

The youth, a native of Kaushambi district, was arrested on Saturday. The court has sent the accused on 14 days judicial custody, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)