Kasganj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 13 (ANI): As many as 34 people were injured after a tractor trolley overturned in the Ganjdundwara area in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district on Wednesday, as per officials.

According to the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Rajesh Kumar Bharti, people were returning after 'Ganga Snan' when the vehicle lost control and overturned. However, Bharti added that none of the injured were in critical condition.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, February 13, 2025: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Muthoot Finance, Bajaj Finserv Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

"In the Ganjdundwara PS area, several people were returning after 'Ganga Snan'. Their tractor-trolley lost control and overturned. 34 people have been injured in the incident...No one is in a critical condition," the ASP said.

All the injured were later taken to the Ganjdundwara CHC for treatment.

Also Read | PM Modi in US: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Meet Billionaire Elon Musk at White House Today.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and Circle Officer (CO) of the area also visited the site to assess the situation, and further investigation is underway.

Earlier in December 2024, 26 were injured in a road accident in Kasganj after a tractor collided with a pickup carrying passengers coming from a marriage ceremony. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)