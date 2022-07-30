Sambhal (UP), Jul 30 (PTI) Police on Saturday arrested four men accused of cow slaughter here.

Confirming the arrest Superintendent of Police (SP) Chakresh Mishra said, "One Bhura of Pipla Rahampur village informed police on July 26 that a cattle had been slaughtered at the edge of the village. An FIR against unidentified persons was lodged the same day regarding the incident and a probe was ordered."

"In the course of the investigation, it was found that Bhura along with Mohammad Nabi and Taufiq slaughtered a cattle. The said cattle was arranged by one Ramgopal for them. The trio slaughtered the cattle and informed police allegedly to flare tensions in the area in the month of Sawan," said the SP.

Action under Gangster Act will also be initiated against the four, the SP said.

