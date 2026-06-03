India News | UP: 4 Family Members Found Dead in Prayagraj; Police Probe Foul Play, Possible Family Dispute

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 3 (ANI): Four members of a family were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district, officials said on Wednesday. Police suspected foul play and were investigating multiple angles, including internal family disputes and possible criminal links.

According to police, the bodies were recovered from two separate locations linked to the family.

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Speaking to reporters, Prayagraj Additional Police Commissioner Ajay Pal Sharma said the incident came to light after the initial recovery of three bodies from a residence in South Malaka.

"We found three bodies of Virendra Vaish, his wife, and daughter at first at Virendra's residence in South Malaka. Another male body, suspected to be their son Abhishek, was discovered in a locked, vacant shop owned by them."

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Police said another son of the deceased is currently lodged in jail in connection with a fraud case. "Their other son, Ashwini Vaish, is currently imprisoned in Kaushambi Jail on fraud charges."

The official also confirmed the discovery of a message written at the crime scene, which is being treated as a key piece of evidence. "A message was found on a wall at the scene reading 'Bunti Babli aur bahu ne maara', which is being investigated."

Police have deployed multiple teams to examine CCTV footage and collect forensic evidence from the scene.

"The forensic team is examining fingerprints and other evidence, and five teams have been deployed to review CCTV footage for further clues," an official added.

Preliminary findings suggest that the victims may have been killed using a heavy object, though investigators have not ruled out other possibilities. "Initial investigations suggest the family was killed with a heavy object, and our teams are still investigating..."

Officials also pointed to possible internal tensions within the family, including criminal history involving both sons, as part of the ongoing probe. "There were tensions between the two sons, and both of them have been involved in criminal activities, and we are investigating even through this angle..."

Police further said that both the residence and shop premises were found locked at the time of inspection and have been thoroughly searched as part of the investigation. "The house and shops have been thoroughly searched, with locks found on both the shop and house doors," police added.

Further investigation is still underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)