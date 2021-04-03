Bareilly (UP), Apr 2 (PTI) Four policemen have been attached to the Police Lines here for allegedly assaulting an RSS leader while the process to suspend two sub inspectors for their involvement in the incident has been initiated.

On Wednesday, the chief of students' wing of Deendayal Nagar unit of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Ayush Chauhan was beaten up by the police, who mistook him for an alcoholic, BJP leader and mayor of Bareilly, Umesh Gautam told newspersons here on Friday.

Chauhan had taken an alcoholic who was troubling him to the Kargena Police outpost where the in-charge Ajab Singh and other policemen detained him claiming that the RSS leader was in an inebriated state, Gautam said.

The medical report, however, showed that Chauhan was not drunk, he said.

Some BJP leaders and workers had also staged a dharna on Badaun Road near Kargena Police outpost forcing senior officers to intervene, he said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Bareilly, Rohit Singh Sajwan told newspersons that constables Avnish Kumar, Deepak Dangi, Atul and Jalim Singh have been attached to the Police Lines, while the process to suspend Ajab Singh and Maninath outpost in-charge Pradeep Kumar, has been initiated.

