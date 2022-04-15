Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 15 (ANI): A total of 44 children tested COVID-positive in the past seven days in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, the health department said on Friday.

The number of active cases has crossed the 150-mark in Noida, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma said.

"As many as 44 children tested COVID positive in the last seven days, of which 16 children are below 18 years. There are 167 active COVID cases in Noida. Percentage of children affected 26.3 per cent," CMO said.

Meanwhile, India reported 949 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

The active cases in the country stand at 11,191 which is 0.03 per cent of the total cases. (ANI)

