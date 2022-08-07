Bareilly, Aug 7 (PTI) Five Kanwar pilgrims received burn injuries when their tractor-trolley came in contact with a high-tension electricity cable on Sunday evening, officials said.

The incident occurred in Bhauapur village under the Cantonment police station area when the pilgrims were returning from Buduan's Dataganj area, Bareilly District Magistrate of Shivakant Dwivedi said.

"They had reached close to the temple when a pipe fixed to an umbrella of the tractor-trolley came in contact with a high-tension cable, and the pilgrims got burn injuries," he said.

The injured were admitted to the district hospital and they are said to be out of danger.

Meanwhile, electricity department officials who reached the spot, said that the cable was at a proper height.

