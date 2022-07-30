Barabanki, Jul 30 (PTI) Five persons died after a speeding truck ran over them post the collision of the two motorcycles they were riding on, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred in the Bindaura village of the district.

According to the police, four persons died on the spot, while one succumbed to his injuries in a hospital.

Circle Officer (CO) Dinesh Kumar said the accident took place in the Masauli police station area of the district, and by the time the motorcyclists could come to terms with the accident, they were run over by a speeding truck.

The deceased have been identified as Prashant Dubey, a resident of Barabanki and Pankaj Mishra, a resident of Gonda district, who were on one motorcycle, while Deepak Gautam (28), Abhishek Gautam (23) and Shivkaran Gautam (32) were riding on the second bike.

The CO said that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, and efforts are on to nab the truck driver.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident, the state government said in a statement issued on Saturday.

