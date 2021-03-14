Etah (UP), Mar 14 (PTI) A 50-year-old man was killed by unidentified people at Mahanavmi village here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday, they said, adding that Ramveer was killed with a sharp-edged weapon.

Additional Superintendent of Police O P Singh said Ramveer used to live alone in his house while his family members work in Faridabad.

"On Saturday night, unknown attackers killed Ramveer by slitting his throat with a sharp-edged weapon," he said.

The reason behind the murder is being ascertained, he said, adding that the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination.

