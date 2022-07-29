Banda, July 29: Six people were killed and seven others injured in Uttar Pradesh's Banda after a car rammed into a tempo on Friday.

According to police, the car driver was drunk and has been taken into custody. The injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital. Road Accident Deaths in India: 5.82 Lakh People Lost Lives in 17 Lakh Road Accidents in 4 Years, Says Nitin Gadkari in Parliament.

"6 people died, 7 got injured after an Innova car rammed into a tempo in Banda "The (car) driver was drunk and has been taken into custody. The injured have been admitted to the hospital," says Abhinandan, Banda Superintendent of Police.

