Ghaziabad, Mar 15 (PTI) The police have rescued a property dealer allegedly kidnapped from his office in Matiyala village near here and arrested four people, an officer said on Monday.

Sachin Chowdhary, a native of Sadarpur village, was abducted on Sunday afternoon by Yashpal, Ravinder, Sumit and Dinesh.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Iraj Raja told PTI that Chowdhary was abducted over a financial dispute and the abductors were old acquaintances of the victim.

According to police, the accused reached Chowdhary's office and thrashed him. They then dragged him outside, put him in a car and fled.

However, the victim's brother made a video of the incident and gave it to police which helped in tracing the car, they said.

