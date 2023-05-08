Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 8 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and former Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari has appealed to the Allahabad High Court against the sentence given by the special court of Ghazipur in a 16-year-old gangster act case.

Ansari has also given notice to the UP government to appeal against this sentence, and the appeal can be filed soon.

The Ghazipur MP/MLA Court convicted the BSP leader in a kidnapping and murder case pertaining to the killing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Krishnanand Rai and sentenced him to four years imprisonment. A fine of Rs 1 lakh was also imposed on Afzal.

Pertaining to this, the gangster-turned-politician also lost his Lok Sabha membership.

Security was heightened ahead of the verdict by an MP-MLA court in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur in a kidnapping and murder case against gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, and BSP MP Afzal Ansari on Saturday. (ANI)

