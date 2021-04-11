Lucknow, Apr 11 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi Sunday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet, the 68-year-old minister said he has isolated himself and is "absolutely fine".

"I got myself tested today after one of my aides' coronavirus report came positive. My report returned positive. I am absolutely fine, and have isolated myself," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

He appealed to all those who came into contact with him over the past few days to stay isolated and get themselves tested.

