Baghpat (UP), Feb 27 (PTI) RLD chief Chaudhary Ajit Singh on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of belonging to capitalists and working for them while showing dreams and telling lies to people.

Singh made the acerbic remarks while addressing a farmers' meeting at Shri Jawahar Inter College, Bamnoli near here.

The former Union minister also attacked the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government and urged youths to uproot both the central and state governments.

“Save your turbans or else your honour will end. If farmers do not come together today, their future generations will be in danger,” Ajit Singh said, exhorting farmers to unite in their fight against the three central farm laws.

“If the agricultural laws are implemented, farmers' land would be sold and farmers enslaved. The BJP government only shows dreams. Their representatives and ministers should be boycotted,” he exhorted.

Targeting the prime minister, he said he does the “work of showing dreams and telling lies”.

“The prime minister belongs to the capitalists and not to the poor and farmers. How will the farmer, having two bighas of land, will hire counsel to face Ambani and Adani in court?” he asked.

The Food Corporation of India too has been made insolvent and rendered unable to pay MSP for crops, he alleged.

The RLD leader targeted UP CM Yogi saying he promised to clear farmers' dues and arrears in 15 days but did nothing.

“They make false promises again and again. Dates are given but the payment is not made. Sugarcane farmers were not paid in western Uttar Pradesh,” he claimed.

“Former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh had enacted a law to seize erring sugar mills but this law was abolished by the BJP government in 2014,” he said.

“Much was said about doubling farmers' income, but it was halved first and then finished,” he alleged.

