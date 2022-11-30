Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 30 (ANI): The 5th batch of a business delegation from Tamil Nadu reached Varanasi on Tuesday to participate in the month-long 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam'.

The delegation comprising 216 people was accorded a ceremonious welcome late yesterday night at Varanasi Cantt. Railway station. The guests were seen to be at ease and were delighted at the grand reception amidst the playing of 'Damru' and the showering of flower petals.

Apart from the people of Tamil Nadu, the delegation also had people from Puducherry and other adjoining areas. The members of the delegation were overwhelmed with a warm welcome on reaching 'Kashi Vishwanath'.

After darshan, the guests were taken on a tour of the temple premises and served food in 'Maa Annapurna Rasoi'. Later on, they also visited other heritage sites of Banaras in and around the temple area, and nearby markets.

As a part of their tour itinerary, business delegates later in the afternoon will also visit 'Sant Ravidas Ghat' on a cruise and attend the 'Ganga Aarti' followed by a visit to other adjoining Ghats.

After witnessing the 'Ganga Aarti', later in the evening, they will attend the cultural programme organised for the guests and local visitors at the BHU Amphitheater.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

As per Uttar Pradesh government officials, the month-long Sangamam will also showcase Tamil literature, education, culture and cuisine. Guests from Tamil Nadu will visit Kashi, and also Ayodhya and Prayagraj.

A total of 75 stalls have been set up in Kashi Tamil Sangamam, which will run till December 16, acting as a bridge between South India and North India through agriculture, culture, literature, music, food, handloom and handicraft, and folk art.

Reflecting the significance of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', the event aims to celebrate, reaffirm and rediscover the age-old links between Kashi and Tamil Nadu - two of the country's most significant ancient seats of learning.

The programme will offer an opportunity for scholars, philosophers, artists, researchers, students, traders, artisans, etc. from the two states to collaborate, share expertise, culture, ideas, best practices and knowledge and learn from each others' experience.

More than 2,500 delegates from Tamil Nadu are arriving in Varanasi to participate in seminars, site visits, etc to interact with local people of similar trade, profession and interest. A month-long exhibition of handlooms, handicrafts, ODOP (One district, one product) products, books, documentaries, cuisine, art forms, history, tourist places etc of the two regions will also be put up in Kashi. (ANI)

