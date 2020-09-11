Aligarh (UP), Sep 11 (PTI) Three armed men barged into a jewellery shop in a crowded area here and escaped with jewellery and cash worth Rs 36.5 lakh, police said.

The incident took place around 2 pm, when three armed youths wearing masks entered 'Sunder Jewellers' near Sarasol Crossing in Bannadevi area and threatened the store owner at gunpoint.

They fled with the stolen items before an alarm could be raised, local residents said, adding that there were a number of customers in the shop at a time.

"The miscreants looted jewellery worth about Rs 36 lakh and Rs 50,000 in cash," police said quoting the jeweller.

Senior police officials, including the SSP, rushed to the spot.

SSP Muniraj G told reporters that a special team had been constituted, including two officers of the rank of SP and a manhunt had been launched to catch hold of those involved in the act.

The SSP added that CCTV footage had captured the entire crime and police were hopeful of nabbing the criminals shortly.

